#World News
June 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

German defence ministry warns against delays in spending package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German defence ministry warned lawmakers on Wednesday against delaying approval of a 13-billion-euro package to modernise the military and get better equipment to soldiers.

The budget committee has postponed a decision on orders for corvette warships, drones and other military equipment, since lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, want more time to discuss the package.

"This is a decision that parliament would make either this week or next," a defence ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference. "It would be regrettable if a decision is not made during this legislative period as considerable projects to modernise the equipment of soldiers depend on this and they would be delayed".

An SPD lawmaker said the party wanted more time for consultation.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

