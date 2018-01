KLOSTER BANZ, Germany (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria could sell its 1.44 percent stake in energy firm E.ON (EONGn.DE) to fund the development of new housing, its finance minister Markus Soeder said on Thursday.

A sale of the stake, worth 285 million euros (251.64 million pounds) based on E.ON’s current market capitalisation, has not yet been decided, he added.