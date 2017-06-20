German economy to grow by around 1.5 percent this year - BDI industry body

FILE PHOTO: A Hapag Lloyd containership is loaded at the shipping terminal Altenwerder in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany August 15, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association on Tuesday confirmed its forecast that German economic output would increase by around 1.5 percent this year as exports pick up but it warned that Europe's largest economy should not rest on its laurels.

"The good economic situation is not a free ticket to taking a rest," said BDI President Dieter Kempf.

"Our success is due to a weak euro exchange rate, a moderate oil price and the European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy," he said, adding that Germany's influence on those factors was limited.

Given global risks, the German economy needs to be made resilient to crises so record tax revenues and budget surpluses should not lead to tax cuts but rather be used to invest and to reform tax legislation.