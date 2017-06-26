FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Industry driving robust second quarter German expansion - Bundesbank
June 26, 2017 / 10:06 AM / a month ago

Industry driving robust second quarter German expansion - Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers are seen behind e-Golf electric cars during assembly at the new production line of the Transparent Factory of German carmaker Volkswagen in Dresden, Germany March 30, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - A lively German manufacturing sector is driving solid growth in Europe's largest economy, which should see strong expansion over the winter months carry through into the second quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

"The upward drive is, above all, being sustained at the moment by lively manufacturing activity," the German central bank said in its monthly report for June, adding that the sector was being stimulated by both foreign and domestic demand.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

