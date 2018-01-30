FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 30, 2018 / 1:42 PM / 2 days ago

German inflation eases unexpectedly in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation slowed unexpectedly in January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with consumer prices rising 1.4 percent year-on-year, compared to an unchanged reading of 1.6 percent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The preliminary numbers, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, also showed that prices had fallen by 1.0 percent compared to December, below the 0.7 percent fall expected by analysts.

Lower energy inflation made the largest contribution to the weaker headline price figure, the agency said.

Inflation figures from Europe’s largest economy are closely watched because of their influence on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.