a month ago
EU-Japan trade deal to send anti-protectionist signal - German DIHK
#Business News
July 4, 2017 / 8:54 AM / a month ago

EU-Japan trade deal to send anti-protectionist signal - German DIHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An expected EU-Japan trade deal would be an important symbolic step against protectionist policies and have a positive effect on the German economy, Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The European Union and Japan expect to commit to signing a free trade deal on Thursday and the DIHK's foreign trade expert Volker Treier said it was economically important.

"But the symbolic power is even stronger," he said.

"This subject is of elementary importance for the German economy due to its positive effect on world trade policy," said Treier.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

