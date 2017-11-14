German investor morale rises to 18.7 points in November

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved further in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that markets expect Europe’s biggest economy to continue its solid upswing in coming months.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index rose to 18.7 from 17.6 in October. This undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 20.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions shot up to 88.8 from 87.0 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast predicting an increase to 88.0.