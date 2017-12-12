German investor morale weakens more than forecast in December

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors worsened more than expected in December, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting uncertainty over the policies of a government yet to be formed, Britain’s expected exit from the European Union and reforms in the bloc.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment fell to 17.4 from 18.7 in November. That was a sharper fall than a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop to 18.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions climbed to 89.3 from 88.8 last month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 88.5.