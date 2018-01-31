FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

Germany defends large current account surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday defended its wide current account surplus from criticism that it contributes to imbalances in the global economy, saying the government was trying to reverse the trend by promoting higher wages and stronger consumption.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said oil prices and Germany’s ageing population of savers limit the government’s ability to narrow the current account surplus, which was the largest in the world last year.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

