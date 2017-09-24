FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron says pursuing cooperation with Merkel that is vital for Europe
September 24, 2017 / 11:00 PM / in 25 days

Macron says pursuing cooperation with Merkel that is vital for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her on winning a fourth term in office and said France and Germany would forge ahead with their cooperation.

“I called Angela Merkel to congratulate her. We continue with determination our vital cooperation for Europe and for our countries,” Macron tweeted.

Macron ran for the French presidency on a pledge to “relaunch” Europe, in tandem with Germany, after years of economic and financial crisis and the new shock dealt by Britain’s vote last year to leave the bloc.

Merkel’s conservatives beat their rivals to win her a fourth term in an election that will also bring a far-right party into Germany’s parliament for the first time in more than half a century, exit polls showed.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mary Milliken

