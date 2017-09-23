FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German political rivals agree - No lottery for me
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 11:47 PM / a month ago

German political rivals agree - No lottery for me

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Election campaign posters of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz for the upcoming general elections are pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Social Democrat challenger, Martin Schulz are still fighting hard for every vote as Sunday’s national election nears, but they do have one thing common: neither is a gambler.

Merkel, asked by the mass circulation newspaper Bild what she would do if she won millions of euros in the Lotto lottery, said, “I personally don’t play Lotto.”

The conservative leader, a trained physicist and daughter of a pastor who grew up in the former Communist east, Merkel told the paper she donated any money that she won in awards and prizes to charitable groups.

Schulz, the former European Parliament president who never went to college, said he also didn’t gamble.

“I’ve never played Lotto in my life,” he told Bild. “I never wanted to leave the question of my success in life up to chance or a lottery drum.”

The two politicians also share similar views on prayer.

Merkel, asked if she prayed to win the election, said she didn’t pray for such concrete political results, adding: “Prayers are a very personal matter.”

Schulz, whose party is trailing Merkel’s conservatives by double digits, echoed that view. “Politicians always have to know that there’s something greater than their own success.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

