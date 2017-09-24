Germany's Merkel - we had hoped for a slightly better result

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told supporters she had hoped for a slightly better result in Sunday’s federal election, but added her conservative party still managed to reached its main campaign goals.

“Of course we had hoped for a slightly better result. But we mustn’t forget that we have just completed an extraordinarily challenging legislative period, so I am happy that we reached the strategic goals of our election campaign,” Merkel said.

“We are the strongest party, we have the mandate to build the next government - and there cannot be a coalition government built against us,” Merkel added.