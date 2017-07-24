FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss cartel issue: source
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 24, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 13 days ago

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss cartel issue: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will hold an extraordinary supervisory board meeting to discuss allegations about a cartel in the auto industry, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A VW spokesman confirmed that an extraordinary supervisory board meeting would be held on Wednesday but declined to give further details.

German magazine Der Spiegel said German carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE), VW, BMW (BMWG.DE) and Porsche held discussions about how to calibrate the size of tanks containing AdBlue, a urea-based liquid needed to help filter nitrogen oxides from diesel emissions.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.