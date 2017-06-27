FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to create national diesel forum to cut emissions
June 27, 2017 / 11:35 AM / a month ago

Germany to create national diesel forum to cut emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport and environment ministers announced a joint plan on Tuesday to find ways to reduce pollution from diesel engines, which has become a sensitive subject since the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal.

The move comes as sales of diesel cars have been falling. Many German cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, have considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for causing increased respiratory disease.

"We want emissions to fall across Germany," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a statement. "The goal is to agree effective measures to reduce the emission of pollutants from diesel cars."

Reporting by Markus Wakert, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Madeline Chambers

