FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
VW to offer diesel owners 5,000 euros to buy new Golf - Bild
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 8, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 5 days ago

VW to offer diesel owners 5,000 euros to buy new Golf - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An e-Golf electric car is pictured outside the new production line of the Transparent Factory of German carmaker Volkswagen in Dresden, Germany March 30, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will knock 5,000 euros (4,529 pounds) off the price of new Golf model cars for buyers trading in an older diesel model, German daily Bild reported on its website, citing no sources.

It said the offer applied to any brand, as long as the new car being purchased was a VW.

Volkswagen had said last week it would offer incentives to drivers of older diesel models, but it had not yet said how much it would offer for trade-ins.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.