U.S. focus on internal issues will change world order - Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Less involvement by the United States in international affairs under President Donald Trump will have an impact on Germany and its European neighbours, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday, warning of a shifting world order.
“The withdrawal of the United States under Donald Trump from its reliable role as a guarantor of western-led multilateralism accelerates a change of the world order with immediate consequences for German and European interests,” Gabriel said.
