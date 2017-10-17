FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court sentences 88-year-old Holocaust denier to jail
October 17, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 4 days ago

German court sentences 88-year-old Holocaust denier to jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court sentenced an 88-year-old woman to six months in prison on Monday for denying the Holocaust and for inciting hatred.

FILE PHOTO - Ursula Haverbeck, accused of denying the holocaust, sits in a courtroom in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Zinken/Pool/File Photo

Ursula Haverbeck, who describes herself as a revisionist historian, said at a public event in January 2016 that gas chambers in Auschwitz concentration camp “were not real”.

A court in Berlin found Haverbeck guilty after examining a short video of her speech in which she said that she was citing a book, not expressing her own views. The court, however, found the speech to be her own and gave her six months in prison.

Denying the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed, is a crime in Germany, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Haverbeck, who is avoiding going to jail by appealing the verdict, has faced similar legal cases across Germany. The latest was by a court in North Rhine-Westphalia last summer when she was given a 10-month prison sentence for the same charges.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

