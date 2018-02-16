FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 10:37 AM / 2 days ago

Merkel sees good chance of SPD members backing coalition deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she believed there was a “fairly good chance” members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) would approve a coalition deal with her conservative bloc.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“I think that after the very detailed and thorough drafting of a coalition agreement, there is a fairly good chance that both the SPD members and the CDU party congress ... give a positive assessment of this coalition agreement,” Merkel said.

“But we must wait for the results,” she told a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel

