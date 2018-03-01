FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Germany excludes Thyssenkrupp consortium from warship tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - The German military has excluded a consortium of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKAG.DE) and Luerssen from bidding for a contract to build a new multipurpose warship, both companies said on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp was notified of the exclusion from the tender process and was evaluating the reasons given, it said in a statement without elaborating.

The tender is for Germany’s new MKS 180 warship, which is one of the German military’s largest armament intiatives and designed to combat targets in the air, above and below water and to conduct land operations.

The military is seeking bids for the construction of four ships, with an option for an additional two. The first four would cost about 4.5 billion euros (3.98 billion pounds), according to earlier plans.

    The German ministry of defence declined to comment on the exclusion, which was first reported by business newspaper Handelsblatt.

    Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman

