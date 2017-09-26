FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany says quitting party
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 2:57 PM / in 23 days

Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany says quitting party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany (Reuters) - Frauke Petry, the co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), said on Tuesday she was leaving her party after it became the first far-right group to enter parliament for more than half a century in Sunday’s national election.

Petry, who had tried to steer the party on to a more moderate path, told reporters: “We tried to change course but you have to realise when you reach a point when that is no longer possible.”

She added: “I have five children for whom I am responsible and ultimately you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror.”

Petry had on Monday shocked other senior party figures by saying she would not sit with the AfD in the Bundestag lower house and would instead be an independent member of parliament.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.