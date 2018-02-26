Germany's Christian Democrats elect Merkel ally as general secretary

BERLIN (Reuters) - German chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats elected her ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer the party’s new general secretary on Monday, backing a centrist candidate in the mould of Merkel, the leader of Europe’s pre-eminent power-broker.

Slideshow (2 Images)

In uncertain times, Kramp-Karrenbauer said, “it is no longer enough to point to others and say he or she should take responsibility, which is why I am now taking responsibility and placing myself at the service of the party.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer, until now premier of the small western state of Saarland, said she wanted to strengthen the CDU as a centrist people’s party, a position that places her on the same side as Merkel against opponents who want the party to move rightwards to win back voters lost to the far right.