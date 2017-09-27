FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble ready to leave finance minister job, head Bundestag - CDU
September 27, 2017

Germany's Schaeuble ready to leave finance minister job, head Bundestag - CDU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is ready to leave his job as finance minister and head the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said in a statement.

The centre-right CDU/CSU bloc would propose Schaeuble as their candidate for the Bundestag post in their next meeting on Oct. 17, Kauder said.

“We are pleased that Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed to become a candidate for the position,” he said.

The leader of the pro-business Free Democrats, Christian Lindner, said in a tweet his parliamentary group would back Schaeuble as president of the Bundestag.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

