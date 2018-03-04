FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World News
March 4, 2018 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

Senior conservative says SPD 'yes' to coalition good for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior German conservative Volker Bouffier welcomed a vote by Social Democrat (SPD) members in favour of joining another coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, saying it was good for people in Germany and the country’s future.

FILE PHOTO - Volker Bouffier of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU arrives for coalition talks at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“I’m pleased about the result of the SPD members’ vote,” he said in an emailed statement.“Today is a good day for the people in our country and positive for the future of Germany,” Bouffier, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), said.

He said a stable government under Merkel should now be formed quickly.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.