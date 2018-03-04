Senior conservative says SPD 'yes' to coalition good for Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior German conservative Volker Bouffier welcomed a vote by Social Democrat (SPD) members in favour of joining another coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, saying it was good for people in Germany and the country’s future.

FILE PHOTO - Volker Bouffier of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU arrives for coalition talks at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“I’m pleased about the result of the SPD members’ vote,” he said in an emailed statement.“Today is a good day for the people in our country and positive for the future of Germany,” Bouffier, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), said.

He said a stable government under Merkel should now be formed quickly.