German coalition candidates want 40 percent cut in CO2 emissions by 2020 - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - German parties in exploratory talks on forming a coalition government agreed on Thursday to stick to climate goals that envisage cutting CO2 emissions to 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2020, sources said.

But negotiators from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) did not debate concrete measures such as a possible exit from coal-based energy production, the sources added.

One source added that the initial agreement still needs to be approved by party leaders at later meetings.

Germany needs to implement additional measures to reach the 40 percent emissions reduction goal otherwise it will only achieve a 32 percent cut in CO2 emissions.