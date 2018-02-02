German parties want to tighten sanctions on firms in cases of employee misconduct - paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners want to tighten sanctions on companies in cases of employee misconduct by increasing fines to up to 10 percent of company revenues for large firms from an upper limit of 10 million euros, according to a coalition paper.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) are negotiating on forming a coalition government more than four months after a national election. They hope to come to an agreement in the coming days that will then be put to the SPD’s roughly 440,000 members to vote on.