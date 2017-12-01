German conservatives willing to enter coalition talks with SPD

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior German conservative said on Friday that his party was prepared to go into coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) after party leaders met with the president late on Thursday to try to put an end to political impasse in Germany.

“It’s now up to the SPD to provide clarity,” said CDU manager Klaus Schueler, adding that the conservatives respected the approach of SPD party leader Martin Schulz to first discuss how to proceed at a party congress next week.

“The fact that we underlined today that we are prepared to enter such talks with the SPD shows that we’re aiming to bring these talks to a successful conclusion,” he added.