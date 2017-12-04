CSU nominates right-winger as candidate for Bavaria state premier

MUNICH (Reuters) - Lawmakers of Germany’s Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, have nominated state finance minister Markus Soeder as candidate for state premier in a regional election.

Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder arrives for a Christian Social Union (CSU) fraction meeting at the state parliament in Munich, Germany, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer told reporters in Munich that CSU lawmakers had unilaterally agreed to nominate Soeder, a fierce critic of Merkel’s refugee policy, as candidate to run for state premier in next year’s regional election.

Soeder said he welcomed the decision from Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer to keep the post of CSU party leader since this would help to find a way out of the political impasse in Berlin.