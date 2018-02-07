FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:49 AM / a day ago

Top SPD negotiators say German coalition deal reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Top Social Democrat (SPD) negotiators said on Wednesday via social media that they had reached a deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a new coalition government.

In a message posted alongside a photo of SPD leader Martin Schulz and other SPD negotiators smiling, the SPD negotiators wrote: “Tired but happy. There is a treaty! Finally. Now the final details are being worked into the text. Then the 35 SPD negotiators will assess it.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin

