German coalition talks delayed until Friday - sources
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 3:36 AM / a day ago

German coalition talks delayed until Friday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks about forming a new three-way German ruling coalition have been delayed until noon on Friday amid continuing differences over climate, migration and finances, sources familiar with the discussions said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer, German Green Party leader Cem Ozdemir and Free Democratic Party (FDP) Chairman Christian Lindner are pictured inside the German Parliamentary Society during exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the environmentalist Greens decided to halt the talks for several hours after failing to make progress during what was to have been the final evening of the talks.

The mood had soured noticeably late on Thursday, with parties breaking off to huddle in their respective caucuses, and party officials trading accusations of blame.

“We’ll continue at noon today,” said Winfried Kretschmann, a Greens negotiator and premier of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

