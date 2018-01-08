FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition negotiators agree to cut electricity tax - document
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated a day ago

German coalition negotiators agree to cut electricity tax - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners have agreed to cut the tax on electricity in order to reduce energy costs, according to a document agreed by negotiators for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The political blocs, which are exploring a possible governing coalition, also agreed to tender an extra 4 gigawatts of solar energy, as well as onshore and offshore wind-generating capacity, the document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The agreement, worked out by energy experts from both sides, must still be approved by party leaders.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal

