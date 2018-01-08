German coalition negotiators agree to cut electricity tax - document

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners have agreed to cut the tax on electricity in order to reduce energy costs, according to a document agreed by negotiators for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The political blocs, which are exploring a possible governing coalition, also agreed to tender an extra 4 gigawatts of solar energy, as well as onshore and offshore wind-generating capacity, the document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The agreement, worked out by energy experts from both sides, must still be approved by party leaders.