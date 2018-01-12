EU to get its own finance minister - German SPD leader

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats said on Friday he expects the European Union to have a finance minister to oversee financial issues in the bloc.

The remarks by Martin Schulz to German broadcaster ZDF came hours after his party agreed a blueprint for negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a coalition government.

“The paper is a turnaround for European politics,” Schulz said, referring to a pledge made by the parties to work closely with French President Emmanuel Macron on his ambitious EU reform proposals. “There will be a European finance minister.”