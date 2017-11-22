FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 2:54 PM / in a day

Leader of Germany's FDP rules out resumption of coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) ruled out on Wednesday a resumption of talks on a possible coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the ecologist Greens.

Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner talks to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Guido Bergmann/BPA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“For the foreseeable future, it is impossible to imagine cooperation with the Greens at the federal level,” Lindner told Spiegel magazine.

His remarks contradicted those of FDP General Secretary Nicola Beer, who had earlier said in an interview that the liberal party was not ruling out a renewal of talks on a three-way alliance with the conservatives and the Greens.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
