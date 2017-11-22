FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's FDP does not rule out renewed coalition talks - Beer
November 22, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

Germany's FDP does not rule out renewed coalition talks - Beer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday said they would not rule out renewed talks on a three-way coalition government if Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Greens offered a “completely new package” of proposals.

“If it really was possible to build a modern republic in the coming years, then we are the last ones who would refuse to talk,” FDP Secretary General Nicola Beer told ntv German television.

But she added: “I can’t imagine that this will work.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal

