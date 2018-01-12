France hails German coalition talks deal as 'good news' for Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomes the deal struck between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democrat (SPD) rivals to open power-sharing talks and revive a “grand coalition”, France’s government spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO - French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux leaves the Elysee Palace after the first weekly cabinet meeting of the year and a government seminar in Paris, France, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“Good news seems to be coming out of Germany,” spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Friday, adding that France hoped and members from both parties would accept the accord. “This deal is important for the stability and future of Franco-German relations, but especially Europe.”

Merkel and the SPD pledged to work closely with France to strengthen the euro zone, in their first substantive response to President Emmanuel Macron’s ambitious EU reform proposals.