Macron says not in French interests for German coalition talks to stall

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late on Sunday when her efforts to form a coalition government collapsed and that it was not in French interests for the process to stall.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at Dubai's Chamber of Commerce in Dubai, UAE, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

“It’s not in our interests that the process freezes up,” Macron told reporters in Paris.

Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly pulled out after more than four weeks of talks with Merkel’s conservative bloc and the ecologist Greens, citing irreconcilable differences.