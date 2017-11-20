FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron says not in French interests for German coalition talks to stall
November 20, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Macron says not in French interests for German coalition talks to stall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late on Sunday when her efforts to form a coalition government collapsed and that it was not in French interests for the process to stall.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at Dubai's Chamber of Commerce in Dubai, UAE, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

“It’s not in our interests that the process freezes up,” Macron told reporters in Paris.

Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly pulled out after more than four weeks of talks with Merkel’s conservative bloc and the ecologist Greens, citing irreconcilable differences.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leigh Thomas

