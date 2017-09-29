FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hoyer, asked on German finance ministerpost, says 'extremely happy' at EIB
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 7:36 AM / in 20 days

Hoyer, asked on German finance ministerpost, says 'extremely happy' at EIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer addresses journalists during a news conference in Athens, Greece, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer, cited as a possible candidate to take over as Germany’s finance minister, said on Friday he was “looking forward to another six years at the bank.”

Asked by reporters in Athens how he felt about the possibility of becoming finance minister, Hoyer said:

“To be honest I haven’t been in Berlin in the last 20 days and I‘m extremely happy at the EIB and just about to complete my term there. I‘m looking forward to another six years at the bank.”

Germany’s long-time Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed to become president of parliament in the new coalition government to be formed following national elections last weekend.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.