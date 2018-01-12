FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

German coalition deal beneficial for Europe - EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he welcomed a deal to form a governing coalition in Germany, saying the agreement was a huge benefit for Europe.

“In terms of the substance I‘m very happy with what the CDU/CSU and the SPD have agreed,” Juncker said during a news conference in Sofia.

“It is a significant, positive, forward-looking contribution to European policy debate in Europe,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed after all-night talks on Friday to a blueprint for formal coalition negotiations.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Sofia, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

