German coalition deal beneficial for Europe - EU's Juncker

SOFIA (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he welcomed a deal to form a governing coalition in Germany, saying the agreement was a huge benefit for Europe.

“In terms of the substance I‘m very happy with what the CDU/CSU and the SPD have agreed,” Juncker said during a news conference in Sofia.

“It is a significant, positive, forward-looking contribution to European policy debate in Europe,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed after all-night talks on Friday to a blueprint for formal coalition negotiations.