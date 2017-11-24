Merkel, SPD leader to meet German president jointly next week - Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants to hold a joint meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) next week, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing presidential sources.

Bild said Steinmeier wants to meet with Merkel, SPD leader Martin Schulz and Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), either on Monday or Tuesday.