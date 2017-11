BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday to update him on events after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government failed, her spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and CSU (Christian Social Union) leader Horst Seehofer speak to media after the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The acting chancellor will meet the president at noon today to inform him about how things stand,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Steinmeier would make a statement to media at 2.30 p.m. (1330 GMT), his office said.