German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again - Merkel
November 28, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated a day ago

German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she regretted a conservative minister’s vote in favour of an EU proposal to extend the use of a weed-killer against the wishes of a cabinet colleague, adding such incident should not happen again.

“As for the vote of the agriculture ministry yesterday on glyphosate, this did not comply with the instructions worked out by the federal government,” Merkel said.

“I expect that such an incident will not be repeated.”

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

