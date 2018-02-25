Merkel confirms she would give arch critic job in a new German cabinet

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Sunday that she would promote Jens Spahn, a prominent critic from within her conservative party, to the cabinet, provided a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) goes ahead.

She also said, as expected, that long-standing ally Peter Altmaier would take over the economy ministry and that Ursula von der Leyen would remain in her post as defence minister.

Merkel has agreed a coalition deal between her conservative bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), but the parties have to approve the deal before she can count on a fourth term. It is far from certain whether SPD members will back it.