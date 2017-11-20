FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the strong backing of the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) during a telephone conference on Monday after coalition talks to form a new government failed late on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after coalition government talks collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Armin Laschet, deputy chairman of the CDU and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists that leading members of Merkel’s party had expressed their strong support for their leader despite the talks failing.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.