Merkel pledges solid finances and infrastructure investment

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the coalition deal signed between her conservative bloc and the Social Democrats was a solid basis for a stable government that would focus on investing in the economy to keep it competitive in the future.

“We know that in order to make sure it continues to be good for our people in the future, we will have to modernise infrastructure, address the challenges of digitalisation,” she told a news conference on Tuesday. “Solid finances are the signature of our government.”

Standing alongside SPD leader Martin Schulz, she said his party had driven a hard bargain in the field of migration, where the two camps were most sharply at odds.

“This was one of the toughest chapters,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, focussing on humanity on one hand and on directing and steering immigration on the other, but here too we managed to come up with a good packet of measures,” she said.