BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated the Social Democrats (SPD) on a“clear result” after a majority of SPD members voted in favour of joining another coalition with her.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she receives applause after addressing a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I congratulate the SPD on this clear result and look forward to continuing to work together for the good of our country,” Merkel said on her Christian Democrats’ (CDU) Twitter feed.