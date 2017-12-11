FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel sees common ground with Social Democrats on Europe
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

Merkel sees common ground with Social Democrats on Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for speedy efforts to form a stable new government, saying she saw promising areas of common ground with the Social Democrats (SPD) on the future of Europe and close cooperation with France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference following a senior party leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“The world is waiting for us to be able to act,” Merkel told reporters after meeting with leaders of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) to discuss possible negotiations about renewing the “grand coalition” with the SPD that ruled for the past four years. “That is why I support quick discussions.”

She said Germany needed a stable government to work closely with France and take advantage of the historic opportunity to strengthen Europe in 2018 before the next European elections in 2019. She explicitly backed a call by French President Emmanuel Macron to implement a joint corporate tax law by 2025.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
