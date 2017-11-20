FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel to inform German president of unsuccessful coalition talks
November 20, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 2 days ago

Merkel to inform German president of unsuccessful coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signalled that Merkel would not seek a minority government with the Greens after the FDP unexpectedly pulled out of the coalition talks.

“It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,” Merkel told reporters. “As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country is well managed in the difficult weeks to come.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Peter Cooney

