FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel welcomes SPD's decision to start talks on forming government
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 4:22 PM / Updated a day ago

Merkel welcomes SPD's decision to start talks on forming government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUREMBERG, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed a decision by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to begin exploratory talks with her conservatives on forming a coalition government.

She said she had “great respect” for the SPD’s decision, announced earlier today by SPD leader Martin Schulz.

Merkel, speaking at a congress of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to her Christian Democrats (CDU), also underscored the importance of working closely with France to strengthen the European Union.

“Europe is unthinkable without a strong Germany and strong German-French cooperation,” she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.