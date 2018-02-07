FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
February 7, 2018 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

Germany's acting Finance Minister Altmaier to become Economy Minister - DPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier will become economy minister in a new coalition government and conservative Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will keep her post, German news agency DPA reported on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed on Wednesday to renew the ‘grand coalition’ that has governed Germany since 2013. SPD members must ratify the deal.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.