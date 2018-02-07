FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

Germany's SPD to get foreign, finance and labour ministries - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will take the foreign, finance and labour ministries in a new government, Bild newspaper said on Wednesday, while Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) will get the economy and defence portfolios.

    Bild, which did not cite its sources, said Merkel’s Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer - who takes a tough line on immigration - would become interior minister.

    Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed on a formal coalition deal, a conservative politician and a source involved in the negotiations said, although another source could not confirm an agreement had been sealed and said the parties were still at odds on some issue.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

