Germany's far-right AfD overtakes centre-left SPD in latest poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) has surpassed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) for the first time in a national poll to become the second-strongest party, an Insa survey for mass-selling daily Bild showed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc gained 2.5 percentage points to reach 32 percent and the AfD was up 1 percentage point to 16 percent, the weekly poll showed on Monday. The SPD fell 1 percentage point to 15.5 percent.