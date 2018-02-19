FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 2:48 PM / a day ago

Germany's far-right AfD overtakes centre-left SPD in latest poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) has surpassed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) for the first time in a national poll to become the second-strongest party, an Insa survey for mass-selling daily Bild showed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc gained 2.5 percentage points to reach 32 percent and the AfD was up 1 percentage point to 16 percent, the weekly poll showed on Monday. The SPD fell 1 percentage point to 15.5 percent.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

